284 awarded degrees in 6th KMU convocation

PESHAWAR: About 284 graduates were awarded degrees and gold medals in the6th convocation of Khyber Medical University.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Ghulam Ali was the chief guest on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that there was no lack of talent as the students had excelled in various fields despite limited resources.

According to the Constitution, he said, education and health was the fundamental right of every citizen, and the deliverance of these rights was the responsibility of the government.

“Steps will be taken to reduce university fees by up to 30 percent keeping in view the poverty of the province and to provide equal opportunities for higher education to poor children. It is my mission and goal to provide equal opportunities for education to the poor and needy students,” he added.

University Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Ziaul Haq, Secretary Higher Education Department Muhammad Daud Khan, Health Secretary Amir Sultan Tareen, Surgeon General of Pakistan Army Lt. General Dr. Nigar Johar, the vice-chancellor University of Peshawar Prof. Dr Muhammad Idrees, Registrar of KMU Prof. Dr. Muhammad Salim Gandapur, former vice-chancellors of KMU Prof. Dr. Muhammad Daud Khan, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Hafeezullah, deans of various faculties, faculty, heads of various institutions, admin officers, students, and their parents attended the convocation.

Ghulam Ali congratulated graduates and said: “I am very happy that KMU is providing quality professional education in all fields from bachelor’s to PhDs.”

He said that as the governor, he considered it his national responsibility to solve the problems of all the universities. “It is our social responsibility to respect the teachers and there will be no compromise on this matter,” he added.

The governor advised the students and said that you can earn a big name in your professions through good manners and politeness. You are the ambassador of this great university, and I hope you will continue your hard work by broadening your mind,” he added.

Speaking at the convocation earlier, Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Ziaul Haq said that with the establishment of sub-campuses of KMU in Islamabad apart from Lower Dir, Swat, Swabi, Mardan, Mansehra, Kohat, Lukki Marwat, Kurram and other districts of the province, the number of seats in Physiotherapy and Allied Health Sciences has reached up to 3000. Similarly, the number of colleges affiliated with KMU from 10 to 220 is also a notable achievement, he said.

In the convocation, apart from PhD and MPhil in Basic Medical Sciences, 228 degrees were awarded in MHPE, MPH, MSc Epidemiology, MHR, MSPT, MSN, DPT, BSN, BS Post RN, BS Paramedics, MBBS, and BDS. And 58 gold medals were also given to the toppers of these fields. Soha Batool, a student of KMU Institute of Medical Sciences, Kohat, won 11 gold medals and KMU Institute of Dental Sciences, Kohat, student, Yusra Abrar, was honored as best graduate with 9 gold medals in BDS.