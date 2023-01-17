Kalma Chowk remodeling project CBD completes excavation

LAHORE: Punjab Central Business District Development Authority (PCBDDA) also known as Central Business District (CBD Punjab), on Monday completed the excavation and started slabbing barrels for CBD Punjab Boulevard and Kalma Chowk Underpass Remodeling project.
The development pace was at full throttle and out of 2,000 retaining piles 1,840 have been completed as per the instructions of the PCBDDA CEO Imran Amin, said a press release issued by the authority here on Monday.
CBD Punjab’s technical team has also started construction of a Rainwater Harvesting Tank at St Marry Park and the sump pump/water well for the sewerage water disposal station at Centre Point is also near completion. The authority has closed the service lane in front of CBD Punjab and has started its upgradation whereas the authorities concerned will complete the shifting of pipelines and electric cables soon.
Imran Amin said that the project will be completed within the prescribed time and all the closed roads will be functional before the beginning of Pakistan Super League (PSL), for the convenience of cricket fans and residents of Lahore.
CBD Punjab and City Traffic Police (CTP) Lahore have issued an updated traffic advisory as the authority has opened one lane of Kalma Chowk Underpass for the convenience of commuters traveling from Liberty Market towards Barkat Market.
