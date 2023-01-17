Israeli forces kill Palestinian boy in Bethlehem

WEST BANK: Israeli forces killed a Palestinian boy on Monday near Bethlehem in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian health ministry said, where the army said they opened fire after people threw Molotov cocktails.
Omar Khmour, 14, was shot in the head early on Monday in the Dheisheh refugee camp in the southern West Bank and “succumbed to his wounds”, the ministry said. The Israeli military said Monday that troops opened fire after “suspects hurled rocks, explosive devices and Molotov cocktails at the soldiers.”
