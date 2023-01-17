Pakistan is losing the battle against child marriage, despite repeated attempts by the authorities to eradicate the practice. According to a report by the WHO, over one-fifth of all Pakistani girls are married before turning 18. This practice has a devastating impact on the mental and physical health and financial prospects of the children who are pressed into it. Child brides are less likely to access education and employment opportunities and are more likely to drop out of school. Additionally, they are more prone to experience marital abuse and health issues associated with early pregnancy.
The government must adopt a comprehensive approach to this problem that addresses the underlying social, cultural, and economic causes of child marriage. This may entail making investments in the economic and educational prospects of women as well as spreading awareness of the risks of child marriage through community outreach initiatives. It is time for Pakistan to abolish this cruel practice and build a more just and equitable society.
Muhammad Ahmad Qazi
Islamabad
Street crimes in Karachi are not a new phenomenon. What is new is the spike in such incidents over the past few months...
This letter refers to the news report ‘Quarterly tariff adjustment: Nepra allows K-Electric to charge Rs4.45/unit...
Our leaders and authority persons have failed the nation and are responsible for the ailing economy and the ruin it...
In view of the depletion of the country’s foreign exchange reserves, the government has implemented a great number...
Clean drinking water is available only to a select few in Pakistan. As a result, stomach, skin and other water-borne...
This refers to the news report ‘Other options available: Declaring NAB law amendments void not necessary, says...
Comments