Pakistan is losing the battle against child marriage, despite repeated attempts by the authorities to eradicate the practice. According to a report by the WHO, over one-fifth of all Pakistani girls are married before turning 18. This practice has a devastating impact on the mental and physical health and financial prospects of the children who are pressed into it. Child brides are less likely to access education and employment opportunities and are more likely to drop out of school. Additionally, they are more prone to experience marital abuse and health issues associated with early pregnancy.

The government must adopt a comprehensive approach to this problem that addresses the underlying social, cultural, and economic causes of child marriage. This may entail making investments in the economic and educational prospects of women as well as spreading awareness of the risks of child marriage through community outreach initiatives. It is time for Pakistan to abolish this cruel practice and build a more just and equitable society.

Muhammad Ahmad Qazi

Islamabad