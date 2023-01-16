Productivity focus

There are two main sources of economic growth. Growth comes from a larger number of consumers and workers or more productive workers. Pakistan, is heavily reliant on the latter for growth and lags behind the region in productivity. Moreover by relying on population growth to fuel economic growth, we put a greater strain on our natural and fiscal resources.
Furthermore, with our low productivity we are unable to successfully compete when it comes to exports and productivity. If there is to be a new charter of economy, productivity-driven growth must be at the centre of it.
Hashim Abro
Islamabad
This refers to the news report ‘Phillips fires New Zealand to ODI series win over Pakistan’ . I would like to...
Once again, a fresh wave of terrorism has destroyed the peace of the country. According to reports, PPP Senator Mian...
While listening to the MQM reunification press conference a dialogue from a movie popped into my head “ye company...
Robbery in Shikarpur has become very rampant. Everyday innumerable bikes are robbed and the authorities are unable to...
It is the responsibility of the state to provide health facilities for its citizens. Health conditions in Balochistan...
The US-China competition has created a dilemma for Pakistan since these countries are Pakistan’s two most important...
Comments