Productivity focus

There are two main sources of economic growth. Growth comes from a larger number of consumers and workers or more productive workers. Pakistan, is heavily reliant on the latter for growth and lags behind the region in productivity. Moreover by relying on population growth to fuel economic growth, we put a greater strain on our natural and fiscal resources.

Furthermore, with our low productivity we are unable to successfully compete when it comes to exports and productivity. If there is to be a new charter of economy, productivity-driven growth must be at the centre of it.

Hashim Abro

Islamabad