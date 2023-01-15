Rot from the top

President Arif Alvi recently stressed upon transparency in financial matters. What the ruling elite and powerful stakeholders of this country must realize is that instead of giving lectures and sermons, they need to set an example through their own actions. Strict financial discipline and respect for rule of law must start from the very top and only then will it trickle down. When PMs, presidents and other public office holders are seen dealing with one corruption case after another, it deals a blow to the legitimacy of our legal and political system. Without legitimacy, it is impossible to get the people to obey and respect the law. Hence, our present endemic lawlessness.
Malik Tariq Ali
Karachi
