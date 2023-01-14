Balochistan students visit historical places

LAHORE:Youth Affairs Department Punjab arranged a visit to several important and historical places of the provincial metropolis for delegation of Balochistan Youth Affairs Department on Friday.

The Balochistan delegation took a round of provincial capital on a double decker sightseeing tourist bus besides visiting historical places like Lahore Fort, Badshahi Masjid, Greater Iqbal Park, Wagah Border, Bargad office, Government College University (GCU) and Punjab Food Authority (PFA) office.

It may be noted here that Balochistan delegation, which includes 10 females and 21 students from different colleges and universities, is on a four-day visit to the provincial metropolis under Youth Exchange Programme on the invitation of Youth Affairs Department Punjab.

DG Sports Punjab Tariq Qureshi on Friday said that the Balochistan students got valuable awareness about the history of Punjab during their Lahore trip. “We are promoting national unity and solidarity through the Youth Exchange Programme,” he added.

He said that the Youth Exchange Programme is playing an important role in highlighting the history and culture of all the provinces. “We are also organising the National Youth Summit in February in which the youth of all provinces, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir will participate,” he informed.

Director Youth Affairs Department Balochistan Ejaz Ali thanked Youth Affairs Department Punjab for making their Lahore visit memorable. The members of guest delegation described their visit to Lahore as memorable and historic.