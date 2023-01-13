Wana protests

Protests have begun in Wana, South Waziristan over the deteriorating security situation in the area. They are a mirror of recent protests in Swat over the same issue. The people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan have suffered the most at the hands of terrorism. The return of terrorism is unacceptable to these people as they cannot afford any more bloodshed and the terrorists will not be tolerated by the people of these regions.
It is the state’s responsibility to bring the situation under control so that the citizens don’t have to worry about gun-toting militants robbing them of their lives, property and freedom.
Ayesha Baloch
Kech
