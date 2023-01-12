11 suspected criminals arrested in shootouts with police in Karachi

Karachi: Police on Wednesday arrested 11 suspected robbers in encounters in the city. A police team patrolling Zia Colony signalled three men riding a motorcycle to stop. Instead of stopping, one of the motorcyclists opened fire on the cops. In retaliation, the police fired back and arrested all three in an injured condition. Weapons, stolen goods, and motorcycles were recovered from their possession. Police said the suspects, Abid Ali, Abdul Basit and Irfan, were involved in dozens of street crime incidents.

Separately, three suspects were arrested after an exchange of fire with police on Ahmed Shah Bukhari Road within the remits of the Kalri police station. The suspects were identified as Meezan, Abbas and Muhammad Arif.

In an encounter, the Samanabad police arrested Sarfaraz alias Papa in Federal B Area’s Block 19; however, his companion managed to escape the scene. In the Korangi district, a suspect, Furqan, was arrested in an injured condition after an alleged encounter. Police said he was involved in various cases of street crime.

Moreover, three suspects were arrested after an encounter with Ittehad Town police in Gulshan-e-Ghazi . During the initial interrogation, the three confessed to having been involved in more than 200 cases of street crime. Weapons were also found on them.