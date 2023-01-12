Navalny says prison denying hospital care

MOSCOW: Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny said on Wednesday that he is being refused access to hospital treatment by prison officials after falling sick, in what his team called an underhand attempt to kill him.
Navalny, the most prominent opponent of President Vladimir Putin, said he had flu symptoms including a fever but was being kept in a punishment cell at his maximum-security prison outside Moscow. He also requested during a court hearing on Wednesday that it be postponed because of his illness.
