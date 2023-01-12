School timings changed due to cold wave

Islamabad: The federal education ministry has changed the timings of all government and private schools and colleges in Islamabad Capital Territory for the remaining winter season due to the cold wave, which is sweeping through the region.

According to it, the new school timings will take effect immediately and won't disrupt the learning process: "Timings adjusted for schools to take less cold in morning. Students can wear any kind of warm clothing (jackets and sweaters) in addition to that allowed as uniform," education minister Rana Tanveer Hussain said in a tweet.

According to the new schedules, single-shift schools will operate from 8:30am to 2:30pm on all working days except Friday when their timings will be from 8:30am to 12:30pm.

In double-shift schools, morning shift will begin at 8am and last until 1:30pm. On Fridays, the timings will be from 8am to 12:30pm.

Evening shift timings will be from 1:30pm to 7pm, and on Friday, they will be 2:30pm-7pm.