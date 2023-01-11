Geneva pledges, KSA support reflect trust in political, mly leadership: Ashrafi

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council, Special Aide to Prime Minister on Religious Harmony and Middle East Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi said the pledges of financial assistance of $10.57 billion for Pakistan during the International Conference on 'Climate Resistant Pakistan' held in Geneva and the the similar announcement by the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia are positive undertakings.

Talking to media here on Tuesday, SAPM on Religious Harmony and Middle East Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi said the announcement by the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia to enhance investments in Pakistan with a study to increase the amounts of the deposits in Pakistan are positive undertakings, which demonstrates the trust and confidence of the world community and friendly Arab Islamic countries on the political and military leadership of Pakistan.

He also appreciated the pledges for financial assistance of Pakistan on part of the world community, friends of Pakistan from Islamic countries and Specifically Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to cooperate with Pakistan.” Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi said that the financial assistance pledges as announced in Geneva and cooperation as extended by Saudi Arabia is a result of Prime Minister Mian Shahbaz Sharif and his team's contacts with the international community and friendly Arab-Islamic countries regarding the flood victims reflect Pakistan's position and positive relations with the world and Arab Islamic countries.

In this regard, he said the efforts of Pakistan's political and military leadership are commendable and from these positive undertakings, it is clear that those who are trying to create chaos in Pakistan and those who are making rumours about Pakistan's default must have been embarrassed by these announcements.

He said that the Geneva conference made the world realize the serious impacts of climate change and the Geneva Conference turned the thinking into action to collectively confront the global challenge of climate change. “The conference will prove to be an important global forum in improving the overall environment of humanity and the planet,” he said.

He said that the Geneva Conference proved a great success for Pakistan and for the flood victims of Pakistan. “We express gratitude to Secretary General United Nations, the Arab Islamic countries and the international community, and funds announced for the assistance of flood-affected people of Pakistan will reach the very people with transparency to bring change in their lives,” he said.

Last night, he said COAS General Asim Munir also held meeting with the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salman, and reliable sources witness that the manner in which the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia and Minister of Defense of Saudi Arabia, Amir Khalid bin Salman welcomed General Asim Munir and honoured him is a clear proof of the love of the leadership of Saudi Arabia for Pakistan-Saudi Arabia relations and for Pakistan's army.

“With praises to Allah, Arab Islamic Friends of Pakistan, China UAE and Saudi Arabia stand united with Pakistan and Pakistan will never default,” he said.