Coles returns as women’s head coach

LAHORE: New Zealand’s Mark Coles has been appointed as Pakistan Women’s team head coach for the second time after previously serving in the role from 2017 to 2019.

According to the details, Pakistan Cricket Board, headed by interim chief Najam Sethi, appointed Coles on a one-year contract.

He will join the Women’s squad on their ongoing tour in Australia and takes over the responsibility from interim head coach Saleem Jaffar, who will continue to work as the team’s bowling coach. Former Pakistan men's international Taufeeq Umar is the batting coach.

“I have worked with Mark and he is a perfect coach for a women's team - gentle but firm, friendly but strict,” Sethi reported to have said.

“He is a well-respected coach and in his previous stint with Pakistan he worked incredibly hard for the team's progress. Players only had good words to say about him, hence we have decided to bring him back and he will be joining the team in Australia with immediate effect.”

The PCB has been run by Sethi since the government ousted ex-chair Ramiz Raja and his board by revoking the PCB's 2019 constitution and granting the Sethi-led 14-member committee full executive powers to work on reviving the 2014 constitution.