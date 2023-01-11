Iran to ‘firmly punish’ hijab violators

TEHRAN: Iran´s judiciary has ordered police to “firmly punish” people who violate the country´s hijab law, a news agency reported on Tuesday, after nearly four months of deadly protests against the measures.

Demonstrations have swept Iran since the September 16 death in custody of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old ethnic Kurd, after her arrest in Tehran for allegedly failing to adhere to the law. Since the outbreak of the protests, the morality police unit charged with enforcing the hijab rules has been less visible and women have taken to the streets without mandatory headscarves.