French PM proposes raising retirement age to 64

PARIS: French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne on Tuesday proposed raising the legal retirement age from 62 to 64 by 2030 in a major pension reform that sets the stage for a showdown with trade unions.

Borne also accelerated other planned pension system changes that will extend the careers of many workers if they want to retire with a full pension, framing the move as vital to prevent the system from collapsing under the weight of deficits.