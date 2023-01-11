China moves to regulate deepfake technology

BEIJING: New rules went into effect in China on Tuesday to regulate the use of deepfakes, the increasingly realistic digital video manipulations that have sparked disinformation fears around the globe.
Deepfake technology allows users to replace one person´s face with another in a video, or to put words into a speaker´s mouth, with at times disconcerting realism. The technique relies on artificial intelligence and has proven popular on social media, where amusing and often uncanny creations featuring face-swapping celebrities abound.
ALGIERS: As many as 17 people died in Algeria in several cases of carbon monoxide poisoning overnight, emergency...
VATICAN CITY: The Vatican confirmed on Tuesday it had opened an inquiry into its most famous cold case, the...
TEHRAN: Iran´s judiciary has ordered police to “firmly punish” people who violate the country´s hijab law, a...
ISTANBUL: Turkey’s chief prosecutor made his final case in court on Tuesday to shut down a Kurdish-backed opposition...
LONDON: After months of anticipation and a blanket publicity blitz, Prince Harry´s autobiography “Spare” went on...
COLOMBO: Bankrupt Sri Lanka announced on Tuesday sharp government spending cuts and warned it had barely enough...
Comments