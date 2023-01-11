China moves to regulate deepfake technology

BEIJING: New rules went into effect in China on Tuesday to regulate the use of deepfakes, the increasingly realistic digital video manipulations that have sparked disinformation fears around the globe.

Deepfake technology allows users to replace one person´s face with another in a video, or to put words into a speaker´s mouth, with at times disconcerting realism. The technique relies on artificial intelligence and has proven popular on social media, where amusing and often uncanny creations featuring face-swapping celebrities abound.