Mobile laboratory inaugurated at KMU

PESHAWAR: A senior health official on Tuesday said he would talk to the federal government to make functional the Liver Transplant Institute being built in Khyber Medical University (KMU) Peshawar.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Secretary Aamir Sultan Tareen lauded the KMU for its services in the field of clinical and basic medical sciences.

He was speaking as chief guest at the inauguration of KMU Mobile Laboratory.

He also visited the Liver Transplant Institute and witnessed the signing of a memorandum of understanding between KMU and Faisalabad Medical University for adopting the MBBS modular curriculum and completion of four-year degrees under the Higher Education Commission scholarships scheme for Afghan students.

Afghan Consul General in Peshawar Hafiz Mohibullah, Faisalabad Medical University Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Zafar Ali Chaudhry, KMU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Ziaul Haq, Punjab Medical College Faisalabad Principal Muhammad Faisal Bilal Lodhi, KMU Registrar Prof Dr Muhammad Saleem Gandapur, Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Lal Muhammad Khattak, Dean PGMI Sahibzada Mahmud Noor, Director KMU-IHPE Dr Baraikhna Jameel, heads of different institutions, faculty members and students attended the ceremony.

Aamir Sultan Tareen said that KMU had proved with its outstanding performance that it was not just a degree-awarding institution, rather it was a centre for knowledge and research as well as tackling the serious health challenges faced by society as a policy-making body.

He said the KMU mobile laboratory would open new avenues to deal with any possible pandemics and outbreaks in remote areas.

He thanked the USAID for donating the mobile laboratory to KMU and hoped it would help the people in the remote and underdeveloped areas of the province in the timely diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. .

He said that it was a matter of honour not only for KMU, but also for the entire province that the MBBS modular curriculum designed by KMU was being provided to Faisalabad Medical University after Bolan Medical University.

The secretary Health said that close links between medical educational institutions across the country would help understand each other’s problems and create opportunities to jointly deal with the challenges in the health sector.

In his address, Afghan Consul General Hafiz Mohibullah expressed happiness over the participation of Pakistani and Afghan students in this joint event and said educational institutions had a fundamental role in the formation of societies.

Hafiz Mohibullah thanked KMU and the Government of Pakistan for providing educational facilities and scholarships to Afghan students in various fields.

He reiterated all possible support from the ‘Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’ in establishing the proposed campus of KMU in Kabul.

Later, the chief guest distributed certificates of completion of BS Paramedical Sciences degrees among the Afghan students in addition to the CHPE certificates amongst the participants of the course.