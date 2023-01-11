Lawyer shot dead, another injured in Tank firing

TANK: A lawyer was killed and another sustained critical injuries when unidentified armed motorcyclists opened indiscriminate fire on their vehicle near Tajori area in Tank district on Tuesday.

The police said that two lawyers identified as Dilnawaz Kundi advocate and Mustafa Kundi advocate were going to their native village Amakhel from district courts when gunmen riding a bike attacked them near the Tajori area.

As a result, Dilnawaz Kundi advocate was killed on the spot while Mustafa Kundi advocate sustained serious bullet injuries.

The injured lawyer was later referred to District Headquarters Hospital, Dera Ismail Khan, after providing him first medical aid.

Soon after the incident, a heavy contingent of police rushed to the spot and collected from the crime scene. Police officials said that the incident was being investigated from different angles to ascertain the cause of murder of the lawyer and arrest the perpetrators.

No individual or militant group has claimed responsibility for the attack on the lawyers.