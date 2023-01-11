3 absconders held

Islamabad: The Security Division of the ICT Police, during the checking in the high-security zone checkpoints, seized two stolen vehicles and arrested three absconders.

The police spokesman said that the entry and exit system was introduced at all pickets of the Red Zone and the safety of diplomats, governments, and private installations and the lives and property of the citizens are among the top priorities of Islamabad Capital Police.

During checking, the police officials recovered two vehicles stolen from Rawalpindi jurisdiction at Naka T-Cross Bari Imam. Similarly, the police officials at the Serena checkpoint arrested one proclaimed offender and one court absconder during special checking. Likewise, police officials at Naka Margalla road arrested one proclaimed offender.