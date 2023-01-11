 
close
Wednesday January 11, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Lahore

Workshop on 23rd

By Our Correspondent
January 11, 2023

A workshop on watercolour will be held on January 23 at Alhamra Art Gallery where Sarfaraz Musawir will train the youth according to modern requirements. All the aspiring young artists have been invited to register themselves at Alhamra to participate in the workshop.

Comments