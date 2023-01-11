Religious harmony stressed

LAHORE:More work is needed to promote religious harmony and tolerance. The role of Ulema and others has been commendable in preaching tolerance and patience in the society.
These views were expressed by Robinson Aziz Francis while speaking at an event organised by the Department of Human Rights and a private welfare organisation on religious harmony. Chairman Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Maulana Syed Abdul Khabir Azad said in his address, “We all need to discourage such actions which sow seeds of hatred in the society. Promoting mutual respect and brotherhood is our moral duty.”
A workshop on watercolour will be held on January 23 at Alhamra Art Gallery where Sarfaraz Musawir will train the...
LAHORE:Punjab University Department of Examinations has issued the schedule for online submission of admission forms...
LAHORE:Institute of Microbiology of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences arranged a motivational lecture...
LAHORE:The MBBS admissions in govt medical colleges of Punjab have been completed. The University of Health Sciences ...
LAHORE:The five-day anti-polio campaign will begin in all the districts of Punjab from January 16. The health...
LAHORE:Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid said there is no shortage of medicines in any teaching hospital across...
Comments