Religious harmony stressed

LAHORE:More work is needed to promote religious harmony and tolerance. The role of Ulema and others has been commendable in preaching tolerance and patience in the society.

These views were expressed by Robinson Aziz Francis while speaking at an event organised by the Department of Human Rights and a private welfare organisation on religious harmony. Chairman Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Maulana Syed Abdul Khabir Azad said in his address, “We all need to discourage such actions which sow seeds of hatred in the society. Promoting mutual respect and brotherhood is our moral duty.”