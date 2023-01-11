Conspiracies to delay polls being still hatched at Governor House: JI

Karachi Jamaat-e-Islami chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has claimed that conspiracies to delay the local government elections in Karachi are being hatched at the Sindh Governor House despite the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) final announcement to hold the polls on Sunday.

Rehman was addressing a press conference at the Idara Noor-e-Haq, the JI’s city headquarters, on Tuesday. He was accompanied by JI leaders Raja Arif Sultan, Engr Saleem Azhar, Muneem Zafar, Zahid Askari and others. Later, Rehman took up the issue at a political Jirga in Sohrab Goth.

He asked the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) to shun the policy of “hatching conspiracies against Karachi and Karachiites”. He said that the Zardari-Tessori doctrine is aimed at “ruining Karachi for political and monetary gains”.

He also said Karachiites have realised the reality of the PPP and the MQM, as “corrupt politicians cannot make a fool out of the people all the time”. The LG elections will further doom the political future of the two parties, he added. Rehman said the JI has already written to the ECP demanding static deployment of army and Rangers soldiers at all the polling stations. Given the city’s history as regards elections, all the polling stations are sensitive, he added.

He said the JI will also approach the defence and interior ministries to ensure the deployment of army and Rangers soldiers for the smooth flow of affairs and transparency during the LG elections. He also said the PPP has been ruling Sindh for the past 15 years but has not delivered to the people. To drive his point home, he referred to the issues of Karachi, including those of the transport, health and education sectors.

Regarding the water crisis in the city, he said the JI’s Naimatullah Khan had completed the 100 million gallon K-III water supply project, and initiated the K-IV project with a capacity of 650 million gallon water around 17 years ago, but the PPP government could not complete the much needed project during the past one and a half decades.