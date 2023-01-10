Lawyer for attack accused seeks Imran’s polygraph test

LAHORE: The lawyer for Naveed, the main accused in attack on PTI chief Imran Khan, has filed an application in a court in Gujranwala seeking polygraph test of the former prime minister, local media reported.

Talking to media men on Monday, Advocate Mian Dawood said six applications have been filed in the court seeking polygraph tests of Imran Khan and other injured persons. He said these tests will help unearth more facts about the case.

An anti-terrorism court conducted the hearing of the Imran Khan firing case on Monday and issued notices to all including Imran Khan.

The court was also urged to get authorities run forensic tests of mobile phones of Imran Khan, Senator Ijaz Chaudhry and other injured persons. The court ordered the respondents to file their replies to the six miscellaneous applications by January 19.

Mian Dawood further said that PTI leaders have the JIT report conducted into the Wazirabad firing incident but it has not yet been submitted to the court. Mian Dawood said that the medical team was not allowed to enter Shaukat Khanum Cancer Hospital in Lahore. “We have rejected the medical report of the Jinnah Hospital,” he added. The lawyer claimed that they did consider these medical reports as genuine. “The JIT was constituted on Imran Khan’s wish and we reject all its investigations,” he added.