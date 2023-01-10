Ruckus in PA over CM not taking trust vote

The Punjab Assembly building in Lahore. The News/File

LAHORE: The opposition parties in the Punjab Assembly raised slogans in the House, demanding Chief Minister Parvez Elahi to take vote of confidence. The session started with a delay of two hours and twenty minutes, which was conducted by Speaker Muhammad Sibtain Khan.

The opposition protested against the chief minister for not taking the vote of confidence. Federal Minister Rana Sanaullah and Special Assistant to Prime Minister Ataullah Tarar were also present in the opposition gallery. Slogans were also raised by the treasury members against Rana Sanaullah and Ataullah Tarar.

The opposition members surrounded the speaker’s dais. They chanted slogans against the treasury members. From the government side, Rana Shahbaz said the ‘imported government’ had failed at every front. He said that Atta Tarar, who was expelled from the Punjab Assembly, was still sitting there. He said if they (the PMLN) had courage, they should sit on their seats and listen to the Assembly proceeding. He said they (PMLN leaders) had come to power through conspiracy to get themselves absolved from NAB cases. He said the treasury members were keeping silence in the house as senior party leader Asad Umar was also sitting there. Rana Shahbaz said Atta Tarar was a culprit of the privilege committee, and he should be arrested.

Minister Dr Murad Raas said it was an important session for the Education Department, but the house environment had been polluted by the opposition. “We want to share with the opposition what we have done so far, but the opposition is not ready to listen to us,” he regretted.

During the session, PMLN leader Rana Mashhood said the cabinet had been dissolved and the ministers were not present. He added that unconstitutional acts would not be allowed in the absence of ministers. He said that January 11 was the date of departure of the incumbent government. According to him, only the chief minister had been given permission till 11, not the ministers. The court had annulled the governor’s decision to the extent of the chief minister, claimed Rana Mashhood.

The PA speaker asked Rana Mashhood if the assembly proceeding were illegal. He replied that he wanted to say that the minority government had lost confidence of the house. Raja Basharat said: “I had requested the opposition earlier that they should listen to us and we will listen to them.” He pointed out that Rana Iqbal was there, who should be asked to give two, three names from the opposition for talks with the treasury members.

In the last few months, the legal team of the opposition had done nothing in the courts and earned only humiliation, claimed Raja Basharat. They made Hamza the chief minister; the court ruled that he could not write former chief minister with his name, Basharat said.

Rana Mashhood said that vote of confidence was a constitutional method. “We challenge the treasury to prove to the opposition that they have sufficient numbers to stay in power,” he said.

Mashhood said in the house that today, there was no flour, no ghee, no medicine in the province, and people were dying and the government was doing nothing. However, amidst the opposition protest and hullaballoo, the treasury passed many bills. The opposition members kept on tearing the copies of the agenda, but the speaker continued to pass the bills.

Punjab Shops and Establishment Amendment Bill 2021, and Women’s Hostel Authority Bill 2021 were passed by the house with a majority vote. The house also approved the Punjab Procurement Regulatory Authority Bill 2022, Punjab Medical and Health Institution Amendment Bill 2021, Punjab Urban Immovable Property Tax Bill 2021 by a majority vote. After completion of the agenda, the session was adjourned till Tuesday (today).