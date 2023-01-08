Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi. Screengrab of a Twitter video.

LAHORE: Backtracking from its earlier consensus, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has decided that Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi would not take a vote of confidence ahead of the Lahore High Court’s (LHC) January 11 hearing of a case pertaining to his de-notification.



On December 23, the LHC restored CM Parvez Elahi after Governor Baligh Ur Rehman denotified Elahi for failing to take the vote of confidence from the provincial assembly.

However, after hearing arguments of the Punjab government and others, the LHC suspended the notification following Elahi’s undertaking he would not dissolve the assembly before the next hearing.

Later, the PTI held a consultative meeting at Imran Khan’s Zaman Park residence and decided voting would be held before January 11.

On Friday, in a change of heart, Elahi termed the governor’s directives as “illegal” and refused to follow them, forcing the PTI to come up with a counter-strategy.

Following Elahi’s reluctance to take the trust vote, sources told Geo News the PTI chief had ordered the party leaders to ensure voting took place and if any hurdles were raised to stop the dissolution of Punjab Assembly, then PTI lawmakers would resign from the house.

According to the sources, the PTI has now decided not to take a vote of confidence in the Punjab Assembly session on January 9 after input from the party’s legal minds.

The sources said that PTI Chairman Imran Khan had been advised by the legal team that the trust vote should be linked to the court order as the governor’s directive asking CM Elahi to take a vote of confidence from the Punjab Assembly had no constitutional ground.

“The Punjab governor’s order will stand legal if voting is held in its pursuance before the court’s verdict.”

The sources said that PTI’s parliamentary leader did not issue any instructions to the members regarding the vote of confidence in the January 9 session.

On the other hand, PTI MPA Zainab Umair said the consultation was underway on all aspects regarding the vote of confidence.

Earlier, addressing a meeting of provincial ministers of Punjab held in Lahore on Saturday, Imran Khan directed the ministers to make preparations for the next election. The meeting reviewed the political situation of the country, especially the province.

The PTI chairman said he will not let the imported gang run away from the election. “The conspiratorial group is trying to run away from the municipal elections in Karachi after Islamabad,” said Imran Khan. “People have completely rejected them.”

“The country’s problems can be solved only by the new election and a government having people’s mandate.”

Sources say that Imran Khan directed the ministers to stay in touch with the assembly members.

Sources say that each minister has been assigned the responsibility of his respective division and to be in touch with parliamentarians of his division.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has formed a committee comprising members of his party and PPP on the issue of vote of confidence in Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi.

A consultative meeting of Muslim League (N) leaders was held under the chairmanship of Shehbaz Sharif in which the political situation of Punjab was discussed.

According to sources, the prime minister formed a committee consisting of senior leaders of Peoples Party and PMLN, including Nazir Tarar, Saad Rafiq, Rana Sanaullah, Atta Tarar and Hasan Murtaza from the Peoples Party.

Sources said the committee will be active on the vote of confidence in Punjab. The aim of the committee is to review all the legal and constitutional aspects on the day vote of confidence is taken by the chief minister.

According to sources, the legal team will appear in the High Court on January 11 with full preparation.