Google Maps begins rolling out redesigned Settings page

Google Maps is finally getting a refreshed Settings page, marking one of the few remaining areas of the app that had gone largely unchanged for years.

The new design is now rolling out for a limited user base and can be seen in Google Maps version 26.02.07.x beta on Pixel smartphones. According to 9to5Google, the new design is also live for Google Maps version 25.49, which is the stable version. However, it was expected that the full app update was under way.

The updated Settings screen gets a cleaner layout with seven broad categories of options: Apps and display, Navigation, Your vehicles, Location and privacy, Offline maps, Notifications, and About and terms. This arrangement smoothes the navigation through the screen.

The Sign out of Google Maps button is now conveniently available. This is an improvement from previous designs where users signed out by scrolling to the bottom.

Google has also changed the way it navigates the page. The conventional back arrow in the top left corner has been replaced with the "X" mark in the top right corner, which enables one to close the Settings page more quickly.

Some settings options have also been reorganised under their appropriate menus, with other menus like Navigation remaining the same.

While the refresh improves usability, the Settings page still lacks Material 3 Expressive design elements, despite most of the Google Maps interface already adopting the new visual language. This inconsistency is particularly noticeable since the account switcher that links to Settings already features Material 3 Expressive styling.

Other Google apps, such as Clock and Phone by Google, have fully updated Settings pages, while apps like Maps, Gmail, and Calendar continue to lag behind.