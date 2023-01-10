Debutant Usama impresses Sadiq

KARACHI: The emerging leggie Usama Mir has impressed former Test opener Sadiq Mohammad with the way he bowled on his debut against New Zealand here at the National Stadium on Monday.

“He is a very good prospect and should be played in both ODIs and Test cricket,” Sadiq told The News. Usama Mir was lucky to make his international debut after experienced all-rounder and a mature leg-spinner Shadab Khan was ruled out of the three-match ODI series against New Zealand due to his finger injury which he developed during his recent stint in the Big Bash.

Usama recently topped the bowling chart in the Pakistan Cup while representing the eventual winners Central Punjab and was included in the 16-man squad. And it was expected that as a sole leg-spin option he will be handed the cape in the first ODI and it happened on Monday.

“Yes, I think with his high arm action he releases the ball slightly away from his ears, gets more elevation in air which bites the surface and gives more turn, which is a good sign,” Sadiq said. “He is a good turner of the leg-spin which is more important,” said Sadiq.

