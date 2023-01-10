Fire breaks out at LRH

PESHAWAR: A fire broke out at the Cardiology Department of the Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) on Monday but did not cause any human losses.According to officials of the hospital, the fire caused panic among the patients, their attendants as well as the doctors and their support staff.

“The fire broke out at the sterilization room on the ground floor of the cardiology building and then spread to the entire building through the air conditioning and oxygen gas pipes. The patients were in trouble as they couldn’t breathe due to smoke in the wards,” an official of the Cardiology Department told The News.He said the staff members were helpless as they were neither trained nor possessed equipment to extinguish it.