PPP responsible for devastating state of Sindh: says Ali Haider Zaidi

Karachi:Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Sindh President and former Federal Minister Syed Ali Haider Zaidi has said that the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) is responsible for the devastating state of Sindh and Karachi over the last 15 years as whilst they held power as Sindh Government.

Instead of taking responsibility for their poor governance, the PPP has developed a diversion by blaming Imran Khan for everything that has gone wrong in Sind, said Zaidi while addressing a news conference on Monday at PTI Sindh Secretariat regarding the upcoming local government elections to be held in Karachi and Hyderabad on January 15th.

Zaidi was accompanied by Mahmood Moulvi MNA, PTI Women Wing Pakistan General Secretary Syma Nadeem and Vice President PTI Sindh Arsallan Agha.

PTI Sindh President expressed satisfaction over the decision of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to hold the local government elections in Karachi and Hyderabad as per schedule on January 15, 2023. Also, he thanked the people of Karachi for their enthusiasm and overwhelming response during the PTI membership drive over the weekend.

Zaidi stated that in the political history of Pakistan, no political party has enjoyed such a tremendous response from the public to a membership drive. This clearly shows the passion and commitment the people of Karachi have towards former Prime Minister Imran Khan. He asked if it is Imran Khan’s fault that Karachi and other urban centers in Sindh look like villages. Is it Imran Khan’s fault that the quality of primary education in Sindh is the worst in Pakistan? Or is it Imran Khan’s fault that rural poverty is at 75% and public healthcare is in a poor state? Is the killing of journalists in Sindh and the worsening crime situation in Karachi also Imran Khan’s fault?

Regarding the local government elections in Karachi and Hyderabad on January 15th, PTI Sindh President appealed to the ECP, DG Sindh Rangers, Police and local administrations to ensure a free, fair and peaceful election.

Based on reliable sources, Zaidi expressed concerns that other political parties might resort to creating a bloodbath through violence and chaos to scare voters away so that they can rig the results, as they cannot defeat PTI in a free and fair election.

Furthermore, Zaidi requested the ECP to declare all polling stations in Karachi and Hyderabad as “sensitive” along with the presence of the Army or Sindh Rangers inside and outside each polling station.

PTI Sindh President mentioned that the country and Karachi cannot afford chaos and political engineering at this moment in history. Moreover, the PTI leader expressed confidence that PTI will win the local government elections on Sunday with a thumping majority.