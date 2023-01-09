Decision to increase tobacco export hailed

MARDAN: Provincial president of Anjuman-e-Tahaffuz-e-Haqooq-e-Kashtkaran, Niamat Shah Roghnai, has appreciated the federal government’s decision to increase the export of tobacco and said that the federal government fulfilled the demand of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa farmers.
“This decision of the federal government will benefit tobacco farmers and create competition among the companies,” he said, adding the tobacco was the cash crops of the province.
He added that with this decision, the price of tobacco would also be
increased. “We appeal to our farmers to cultivate tobacco as much as possible in the coming season because now its value and price will be relatively high in the market,” he added.
