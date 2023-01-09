Flour mills wheat quota doubled, says Pervaiz

LAHORE: Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has stated that monthly official quota for the flour mills has been doubled to ensure availability of wheat and flour, adding that sale points have also been doubled across the province. The chief minister said that 10kg 1,840,000 flour bags would be available at official rate on daily basis across Punjab. He apprised that flour mills would be released 26,000 tonnes official wheat more than their demand, adding that prices of local wheat and flour would decrease significantly by increasing the official quota. The chief minister highlighted that the Punjab government was providing subsidy to a common man under Ehsaas Programme so that this benefit can reach cities and villages of the province.

The chief minister intimated that the marginalised class were being granted targeted subsidy for the provision of wheat at subsidised rates under Punjab Ehsaas Programme. Pervaiz Elahi emphasised that the Punjab government was already ensuring provision of flour to the deserving people at subsidised rates through Ehsaas Programme. He informed that inclusion in the Ehsaas Programme to get targeted subsidy on flour can be availed through CNIC number. The CM underscored that all essential steps were being taken to ensure provision of flour to the people at the provincial and district level at a fixed price.

CONDOLENCES: The chief minister expressed his deep grief over the death of an eminent religious scholar Maulana Ehteram-ul-Haq Thanvi. In his condolence message, he expressed his heartfelt sympathy and grief with the heirs of Maulana Ehteram-ul-Haq Thanvi (Late). The chief minister paid tributes to the religious services of the Maulana and stated his religious services would always be remembered.

Secretary visits Mayo Hospital: The Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education (SH&ME) Department Secretary Dr Ahmed Javed Qazi visited Mayo Hospital on Sunday. Special Secretary (Operations) Shoaib Jadoon also accompanied him.

The secretary visited the emergency ward, operation theatres and other departments and reviewed the medical facilities and cleanliness. The administration of Mayo Hospital informed the secretary about the details of the medical facilities being provided to the patients.

Expressing his opinion, he said that the medical facilities were being reviewed by visiting various government teaching hospitals of Punjab. Providing medical facilities to patients is one of the first priorities, he said, adding the government was trying to fill the shortage of doctors in the hospitals. Besides, around 23 new and bigger government hospitals are being built in Punjab.

All kinds of medicines are available for the patients in the hospitals. We will not tolerate negligence in the treatment of patients in any government hospital as the facilities were run by public taxes, he said and added that surprise visits would be continued in government hospitals.