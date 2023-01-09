Synchronicity

This letter refers to the article ‘Responding to the terror threat’ (January7, 2023) by Shaukat Javed. The article points out that the main threats to Pakistan emanate from organizations such as the TTP, the Islamic State of Khorasan Province (ISKP), and the Baloch Sub Nationalist Groups (BSNG). It also notes that the Afghan Taliban have thus far failed to control, disarm, or dismantle the operatives of these organizations present in Afghanistan.

This leaves Pakistan with the task of defending itself by strengthening its internal security and intelligence departments, both civilian and military. Furthermore, there needs to be greater coordination and synchronization of activities among our various military and civilian law-enforcement authorities. Our protectors need to be on the same page across the nation.

Abbas R Siddiqi

Lahore