Four 'terrorists' killed, five arrested in two CTD operations.

PESHAWAR/LAHORE: The Counter Terrorism Department and security forces killed four terrorists associated with a terrorist network on Saturday night.

An official said that the CTD and security forces personnel conducted an operation in Sangu Sarband after reports that terrorists were planning an attack on Peshawar. The official said the terrorists opened fire on the security personnel that was retaliated.

Four terrorists of a banned outfit were killed while some others managed to escape. The CTD officials also recovered ammunition and explosives from the spot.

Meanwhile, the Counter-Terrorism Department Punjab has arrested five terrorists.

According to a spokesman for the department, the CTD conducted 21 intelligence-based operations in different districts of the province. Some 22 suspects were interrogated and five terrorists were arrested with weapons, explosives and other prohibited material.

Among the arrested terrorists were Inamul Haque, Maskeenullah, Wahid Khan, Sher Naqib and Shah Wali, who belong to banned religious organisations including Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, etc.

The spokesman said that an IED, explosives, safety fuse wire, prima cord, hand-grenades, an electric circuit, an electric button, two detonators, electric wire, battery, books and a receipt book of a banned organisation, two mobile phones and cash of Rs17,230 were recovered.

He said that the terrorists had planned attacks across the province and wanted to target important installations and other religious places. Furthermore, during this week, a total of 526 combing operations were conducted. During the combing operations, 21,227 persons were checked, 130 arrested, 82 FIRs registered and 27 recoveries were made.