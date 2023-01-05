CTD arrests two terrorists

ISLAMABAD: The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) and police have arrested two terrorists who had entered Islamabad to attack the Parliament House building, the CTD sources said.
Four detonators, Prima Cord and 500gm explosive material were recovered from the terrorists and a case was registered against them under sections 7 ATA, 13/20/65 AO, 120/B, PPC and 4/5 ESA.
The terrorists identified as Danyal alias Zulfiqar from Swabi and Mohammad Zubair from Peshawar have confessed to their association with a terrorist outfit during the preliminary investigation.
KARACHI: Tough and unpopular decisions have helped various countries come out of financial crises including default....
ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan Wednesday delisted the case fixed for hearing on January 10 for the...
ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Wednesday fined the Pakistan Customs Rs50,000 for wasting the time of courts by filing...
A representational image of young female voters casting their votes. — APP/FileISLAMABAD: There are a total of...
KARACHI: Leaders of the Jamaat-e-Islami and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan in a meeting held at the JI Karachi...
ISLAMABAD: The special Joint Investigation Team on Wednesday submitted its report to the Supreme Court in the murder...
Comments