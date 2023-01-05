CTD arrests two terrorists

ISLAMABAD: The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) and police have arrested two terrorists who had entered Islamabad to attack the Parliament House building, the CTD sources said.

Four detonators, Prima Cord and 500gm explosive material were recovered from the terrorists and a case was registered against them under sections 7 ATA, 13/20/65 AO, 120/B, PPC and 4/5 ESA.

The terrorists identified as Danyal alias Zulfiqar from Swabi and Mohammad Zubair from Peshawar have confessed to their association with a terrorist outfit during the preliminary investigation.