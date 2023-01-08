 
Molester awarded 5-year term

By APP
January 08, 2023

Rawalpindi: A District and Sessions Court on Saturday awarded five-year imprisonment to an accused in a child molestation case.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Ahsan Mehmood Malik announced the verdict after hearing the arguments from both sides. The court also imposed Rs100,000 fine on the accused, Faizan, besides giving him five years in prison penalty.

