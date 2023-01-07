Three siblings burn to death in Karachi hut fire

KARACHI: Three minor siblings burnt to death in a fire that erupted in a hut in Orangi Town’s Mianwali Colony late on Friday night.

After getting information, Pirabad police and rescuers reached the spot and transported the casualties to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, where doctors pronounced the three siblings dead.

The deceased children were identified as six-year-old Aqsa, daughter of Rehman Gul, five-year-old Uzma and their brother Muhammad Gul, 7.

Police said someone set a fire in the cold weather when the flames spread and engulfed the hut, killing the siblings.

Expressing his grief over the loss of life, Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori sought a report from the Karachi commissioner.

Separately, four people suffered burn injuries in a fire caused by a gas cylinder explosion at a house off the Jamshed Road.

Responding to calls for help, firefighters reached the house and doused the flames. The police and rescuers took the victims to the Burns Ward of the Civil Hospital, Karachi. The injured persons were identified as 30-year old Awwal Khan, 22-year-old Amna, wife of Awwal Khan, six-year-old Saira and Imran, 22, son of Allah Dino.

Police said the incident occurred due to a gas cylinder explosion. An investigation was continuing.