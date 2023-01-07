Misbah welcomes restoration of departmental cricket

LAHORE: Pakistan’s former head coach and ex-captain Misbah-ul-Haq has expressed his pleasure over the restoration of departmental cricket.
The Chair of the PCB Management Committee Najam Sethi formally approved notifications on Monday for the restoration of Departments/Services Organizations, Regions, and District/Zonal Cricket Associations.
“Overall, there are a lot of advantages [of the restoration]. Players will get several opportunities and also get financial benefits. When different departments work on different players, it won’t put workload and pressure on the PCB,” Misbah said. It’ll be hard for the departments to get everything back, Misbah admitted.
“It will be a challenge for the departments to bring back all those things because it was a running setup that was closed,” the former skipper said. SNPL’s (Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited) team produced great talent like Yasir Shah, Imran Butt, Mohammad Rizwan, and Umar Akmal, according to the former batter.
Misbah further stated that he along with the departments will try to develop players for Pakistan.
