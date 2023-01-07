 
Saturday January 07, 2023
Lahore

PU MA, MSc results

By Our Correspondent
January 07, 2023

LAHORE:Punjab University (PU) Examinations Department on Friday declared the results of various examinations. These exams included MA Urdu Part-I & II annual examination 2022, MSc Chemistry Part-I annual examination 2022, MA Arabic, History Part-II annual examination 2022 and MSc Space Science Part-II annual examination 2022. Details are available at www.pu.edu.pk

