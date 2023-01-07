This refers to ‘Lightning speed’ (January 4, 2023) by Shaista Anwar Kirmani. It’s quite unfair to deem the whole Pakistani system as corrupt. Although I agree that the corrupt should be held to account, we must also realize that many in Pakistan are accused of corruption without the proper evidence. This is done due to political reasons.

It is all too easy to jump on the corruption bandwagon, while ignoring how it is used for nefarious purposes. What we need to aim for is a more transparent and independent legal system.

Areeba Altaf Kanasro

Larkana