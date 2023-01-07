 
Saturday January 07, 2023
Newspost

Black sheep

January 07, 2023

The Afghan Taliban are the only Muslim country to prohibit women from accessing education. I would urge countries who have good relations with the Afghan Taliban, such as Qatar, Pakistan and Turkey, to convince the movement to reverse course.

They are not only damaging the prospects of Afghan women but are undermining their country as a whole.

Sadia Rauf

Turbat

