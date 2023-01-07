Black sheep

The Afghan Taliban are the only Muslim country to prohibit women from accessing education. I would urge countries who have good relations with the Afghan Taliban, such as Qatar, Pakistan and Turkey, to convince the movement to reverse course.
They are not only damaging the prospects of Afghan women but are undermining their country as a whole.
Sadia Rauf
Turbat
The recent incidents of terrorism in Tank and Bannu have set alarm bells ringing across our security apparatus. PM...
If the government of Pakistan was even half-serious about combating crime and militancy, it would do something about...
This refers to ‘Lightning speed’ by Shaista Anwar Kirmani. It’s quite unfair to deem the whole Pakistani system...
During an interview with a local news channel about the upsurge in Afghan-origin attacks on our soil, Federal Interior...
In Pakistan, the chicken is no longer a flightless bird. Across our markets, chickens are soaring ever higher....
The government has done an amazing job of relocating the Abbottabad passport office. The new passport office is...
