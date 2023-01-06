PU VC post re-advertised

LAHORE:Higher Education Department (HED) Punjab has re-advertised the post of Vice Chancellor, University of the Punjab.

Earlier, the department had advertised the post in April 2022 while a VC Search Committee was also notified for this purpose. However, following strong concerns over the Search Committee by the Punjab University Academic Staff Association (PUASA), HED reconstituted the VC Search Committee later last year. Now, the HED Punjab has re-advertised the post with January 23, 2023 as the deadline to apply. PUASA has been demanding merit based and a transparent appointment process. The re-advertisement of the post has raised concerns as some PU faculty members believe that there was no need of re-advertising the post as the Search Committee could start the process where it was left. “This re-advertisement raises doubts that someone who earlier missed the opportunity to apply for the PU VC post may get the favour from those at the helm,” said a faculty member who wished to remain anonymous.

Appointed: Punjab Governor/ Chancellor has appointed Prof Dr Babar Aziz of GCU’s Department of Economics as Dean Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences, Government College University (GCU), Lahore. As per the notification, this appointment is for a period of three years or till Prof Babar Aziz’s superannuation, whichever is earlier.