Make Railways great again

Each year Pakistan Railways imports passenger bogies at high costs. Before procurement, more than 80 Railways employees go to China to inspect the bogies, yet many still turn out to be defective. Each year this same process is repeated at higher costs, while Pakistan Railways itself is facing financial issues as the payroll and pension liabilities of the SOE keep growing beyond its revenues.
The government should stop importing bogies and instead use local industry to build and repair passenger bogies. Furthermore, Pakistan Railways should instead invest in track laying trains and equipment that will allow it to quickly and easily lay new tracks and create new railway linkages in Pakistan while increasing their revenue. As far as pensions are concerned, some tough decisions will have to be made. In my opinion, Pakistan Railways should cease paying pensions once a former employee’s children reach working age. For many, this will be a painful measure, but it is what is needed for Railways to be profitable again. If Pakistan Railways goes bankrupt, which it is likely without the right changes, no one will get their pensions anyways.
Engr Shahryar Khan Baseer
Peshawar
I am writing to bring attention to the current economic situation in Pakistan. The country's economy has faced slow...
Some public health protection organizations and other elements are advocating for the government to increase the...
Teaching is perhaps the most underappreciated profession in the world. Here in Pakistan, we often complain about...
The Japanese government recently announced that it would give families a million yen per child, the equivalent of...
The deluge of audio and video leaks of political figures is a worrying development. People tend to believe the content...
Street crimes are on a steady rise across most of our cities. Snap-checking and patrolling by law-enforcement agencies...
Comments