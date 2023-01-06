Make Railways great again

Each year Pakistan Railways imports passenger bogies at high costs. Before procurement, more than 80 Railways employees go to China to inspect the bogies, yet many still turn out to be defective. Each year this same process is repeated at higher costs, while Pakistan Railways itself is facing financial issues as the payroll and pension liabilities of the SOE keep growing beyond its revenues.

The government should stop importing bogies and instead use local industry to build and repair passenger bogies. Furthermore, Pakistan Railways should instead invest in track laying trains and equipment that will allow it to quickly and easily lay new tracks and create new railway linkages in Pakistan while increasing their revenue. As far as pensions are concerned, some tough decisions will have to be made. In my opinion, Pakistan Railways should cease paying pensions once a former employee’s children reach working age. For many, this will be a painful measure, but it is what is needed for Railways to be profitable again. If Pakistan Railways goes bankrupt, which it is likely without the right changes, no one will get their pensions anyways.

Engr Shahryar Khan Baseer

Peshawar