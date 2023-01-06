Try something else

Some public health protection organizations and other elements are advocating for the government to increase the levies on the tobacco sector. They believe this will curb consumption and raise government revenues.

To the contrary, given that smuggling is already rife in this sector, more people will just turn to smuggled cigarettes in order to dodge the new tax. The rates of smoking will remain roughly the same, while government revenues might actually fall.

Usama Ghulam Rasool

Karachi