Illegal guns

Street crimes are on a steady rise across most of our cities. Snap-checking and patrolling by law-enforcement agencies have failed to deter the criminals, who are not afraid to resort to murder if one refuses to give up their valuables. I find the ease with which these criminals can acquire unlicensed firearms to be shocking.

Why is our country so flooded with unregistered weapons? Firearms should be possessed only by those with a license and no prior criminal history. We have to stop the flow of illicit arms if we are to tackle the crime problem

Faisal Ansar

Karachi