ISLAMABAD: A Pakistan Army general who was facing spying charges by a military court has been released from the Adiala Jail after completing the legal process, sources confirmed to The News here on Wednesday.

In May 2019, local media reported that former army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa had endorsed the life sentence (14 years) for Lt-Gen Javed Iqbal along with a brigadier who faced the death sentence.

Javed Iqbal’s family later challenged the sentence in the Lahore High Court, Rawalpindi Bench, where the proceedings are still underway.

Lt-Gen Javed Iqbal held key positions during his service, including director-general of military operations, which is responsible for planning and executing all operations. He also held the post of adjutant-general and headed the investigation following the US operation against Osama bin Laden in Abbottabad in 2011. He was accused of leaking sensitive information to the US, which he kept denying in court. The sentence status of Brig Rizwan Raja, who faced death, is not clear yet.