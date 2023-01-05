Case against Tareen: FIA seeks interior ministry’s opinion

LAHORE: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), Lahore, has decided to dispose of the money-laundering case against former PTI leader Jehangir Khan Tareen and his son Ali Tareen, according to Daily Jang report citing sources.

The FIA has sought opinion from the interior ministry in this regard. The FIA had registered Rs7 billion money-laundering case against Jehangir Tareen and his son. The sources claimed the money-laundering charges had not been proved.