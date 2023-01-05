PKLI to have postgraduate institute

LAHORE:Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi while announcing another mega project in the health sector said that Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi Institute of Post Graduate Studies would be established in the Pakistan Liver and Kidney Transplant Institute (PKLI) here.

The chief minister on Wednesday laid the foundation stone of Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi Institute of Post Graduate Studies at PKLI here. He revealed that the Institute would be established at the cost of Rs3.500, adding the funds were allocated for establishing Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi Institute of Post Graduate Studies. The CM disclosed that doctors would be imparted specialised training in 17 subjects after MBBS while nurses would be imparted specialised training in 10 subjects.

Announcing to earmark 10 acres of land for setting up new block at the Fatima Jinnah Medical University, the CM stated that the land would be allocated in the Knowledge Park of new block of Fatima Jinnah Medical University.

He apprised that two-acre land would also be earmarked for Punjab Human Organ Transplant Authority, adding the land would be earmarked in the Knowledge Park for Punjab Human Organ Transplant Authority.

The CM informed that opportunities of courses to doctors, nurses and relating to management would be provided in the Institute. Latest courses training will be imparted for the Post Graduate Training. The CM outlined that funds for the bone marrow transplant centres were allocated and a ban on recruitment in the PKLI was lifted. Provincial Minister for Specialised Healthcare Dr Yasmin Rashid and Secretary Specialised Healthcare Ahmed Javed Qazi gave a briefing to CM Pervaiz Elahi about the Institute.

UNFPA: Dr Luay Shabaneh, country representative of the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), called on the chief minister at his office and agreed to make cooperation more effective for population welfare, especially family planning.

The CM announced the recruitment on approved vacant posts in the Population Welfare Department and added that the government would do its best to achieve the family planning targets. He added that people in rural and urban backward areas would be sensitised about the importance of family planning. Family health clinics and welfare centres will be made more functional and initiatives will be regularly monitored at tehsil and district levels, he stated.

The CM said that the provincial government has decided to give a special package, under the Punjab Ehsaas Programme, to families adopting family planning measures. The rapidly increasing population is a threat to human survival on the planet as rampant population growth increases health, education, environmental and employment problems. Public cooperation with government efforts is indispensable to overcoming population-related problems. By controlling the population, the quality of life can also be improved, he said and concluded that all should work to raise societal awareness about population planning. Dr Luay Shabaneh noted that the Pervaiz Elahi-led Punjab government was taking exemplary steps for population welfare. “We are happy that Pervaiz Elahi's programmes for population welfare are showing encouraging results. We will continue to work closely with the Punjab government regarding population welfare,” he added.

CERTIFICATES for RESCUERS: The chief minister gave away a prize of Rs500,000 and a certificate of appreciation to rescuer Abdul Rahman who led the rescue operation of safely descending a man who ascended the clock tower in Faisalabad.

He also gave a reward of Rs100,000 each and certificates of appreciation to rescuers Arsalan Ahmad, Rafaqat Beg, Fahd Amin and Engr Ehtisham for their role in the rescue operation. The CM appreciated their hard work and commitment to duty to save the people and added that Rescue 1122 had the honor of being the first to arrive in disasters or difficult times.

The Faisalabad rescuers have set a high example of duty and we are proud of the institution. I had created this institution which, today, is like a big shade to the needy, he added. Rescue 1122 DG and others were also present.