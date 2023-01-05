Price of whole wheat flour up by Rs5 per kg

LAHORE:The price of whole wheat flour has been increased by Rs5 per kg to Rs145. According to the atta chakki owners association, the price of one maund of wheat has crossed mark of Rs4,800 in the open market and the price of electricity from 6pm to 10pm has reached Rs70 to Rs80 per unit. Such high cost of production compelled them to increase price of flour, they added. The association leaders urged the government to increase availability of wheat by immediately banning the inter-provincial movement of wheat and its products.
LAHORE:Tehrik Labbaik Pakistan ameer Hafiz Saad Rizvi strongly condemned the forced entry into Al Aqsa masjid by...
LAHORE:Inspector General of Police Punjab Aamir Zulfiqar Khan has said that modern policing, especially the provision...
LAHORE:Markazi Jamiat Ahle Hadith leader Dr Subayyal Ikram has said January 5 when UN Security Council passed a...
LAHORE:Customs Intelligence, Lahore range registered 127 cases during the second quarter involving Rs2.085 billion in...
LAHORE:Punjab University has awarded five PhD degrees to the scholars. Mareena Khurshid received PhD degree in the...
LAHORE:Lahore police arrested more than 54,750 proclaimed offenders, habitual criminals and court absconders during...
Comments