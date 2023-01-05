Australia donates equipment for aids programme

LAHORE:First Secretary Development Australian High Commission Ms Danielle Cashen gave away state-of-the-art Gene Sequencing Machine and Real Time PCR machine to Punjab to strengthen the testing capacity of BSL-3 lab of the Punjab AIDS Control Programme here on Wednesday.

The National Disaster Risk Management Fund (NDRMF) with support from Asian Development Bank (ADB) facilitated the approval of project with Australian grant for “Strengthening Existing Capacity of NIH for effective response against Covid-19 Pandemic in Pakistan.’’ The project has been prepared on fast track basis to support Pakistan Preparedness and Response Plan for Covid-19 Pandemic in view to cater the most needed requirements to respond and mitigate the impacts of pandemic.

A delegation comprising First Secretary Development Australian High Commission Ms Danielle Cashen, CEO NDRMF Bilal Anwer, Head Climate Change Unit NDMRF, Senior Director Asian Development Bank (ADB) Shaukat Shafi met the team of Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) at the Committee Room of the Department. Special Secretary P&SHD Ms Kausar Khan chaired the meeting which was attended from the department by Additional Secretary (Technical) P&SHD Dr Younas, Director Punjab AIDS Control Programme Dr Farooq Ahmed and technical team. Ms Kausar Khan said that the Australian support will greatly strengthen the lab capacity in Punjab.

“The strengthening of lab capacity is pivotal for battling epidemics,” she added. Ms Danielle Cashen said. “Lessons from around the world continue to highlight the importance of public health preparedness. Australia is pleased to support Pakistan undertake Covid-19 surveillance. Strengthening capacity of laboratories is critical to preventing transmission of virus, especially as new variants emerge,” Additional Secretary Technical, Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Dr Younas said, “The department deeply appreciated the NDRMF assistance and Australia’s grant for Pandemic management. This project is designed to upgrade NIH equipment and improve their diagnostic capabilities. Australia’s support will be put to immediate use in Pakistan’s drive to combat COVID-19.”

The delegation later visited the BSL-3 lab of the Punjab AIDS Control Programme and appreciated the performance of the lab. Programme Director PACP Dr Farooq Ahmed shared that the staff of the lab worked tirelessly during the six waves of the corona pandemic so far.

Major lab equipment procured under the grant mainly includes Gene Sequencer, PCR System, Vacuum Pump, ISL Pump, Cold Storage Rooms, Centrifuge, Biosafety Cabinets, Microscopes, R/O Water Distillation Plants, LIMIS, Food Testing Equipment, Personal Protective Equipment, Lab Equipment and Fire Fighting Equipment which has significantly contributed in strengthening and stabilizing the functionality of NIH.

In addition, further to enhance provincial capacity regarding Covid-19 detection, Gene sequencing facility (GSF) introduced for early detection of new variants, the GSF and PCR Testing Facility installed at Islamabad (NIH) and first time installed at provincial level at KP (Khyber Medical University (KMU Peshawar) and at Punjab (Punjab Aids Control Programme Labs, Lahore).

The project is expected to create an impact by benefitting 35-45pc population with provision of state of the art, well equipped labs/departments and capacity enhancement services. Provision of latest medical equipment has enhanced the existing capacity of NIH laboratories for Covid-19 detection by conducting tests to 40,000 tests per month. The provision of cold rooms substantially increased the storage capacity for vaccine stockpiles. An upgraded computer-based Laboratory Management Information System (LMIS) deployed at NIH.