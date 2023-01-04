 
Wednesday January 04, 2023
Infant dies, 16 injured as bus falls into ravine

By Our Correspondent
January 04, 2023

MANSEHRA: A five-month-old child was killed and 16 other passengers sustained injuries when a Muzaffarabad-bound bus plunged into a ravine in the Batrasi area here on Tuesday. SHO Garhi Habibullah said the police with the help of Rescue 1122 personne shifted the injured to a nearby hospital where the condition of five is stated to be critical.

